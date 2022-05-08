AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $2,407,522.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,700 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total value of $284,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMN opened at $92.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.96 and a 1 year high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.