Barclays Trims Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Target Price to $94.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SBUX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.46.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $76.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $73.38 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.49.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

