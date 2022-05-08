BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,886,000 after acquiring an additional 580,484 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in BeiGene by 6.0% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,914,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,896,000 after purchasing an additional 166,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,524,000 after buying an additional 99,215 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in BeiGene by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,970,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BeiGene by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,530,000 after buying an additional 9,899 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total transaction of $1,105,253.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

Shares of BGNE opened at $147.29 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $426.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.85.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.12). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 120.15%. The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.41 million. BeiGene’s revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

