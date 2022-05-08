Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $8,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BNL opened at $20.03 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 158.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

