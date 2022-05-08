BTIG Research Lowers Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $175.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 81.93% from the company’s current price.

SQ has been the topic of several other reports. CLSA initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Square from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Square from $205.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Square from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.91.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ stock opened at $96.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.22 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.98 and its 200 day moving average is $151.93. Square has a twelve month low of $82.72 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Square will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $375,564.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,678 shares in the company, valued at $15,723,492.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $716,181.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,254,611.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,562 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Square by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

About Square (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.