Callahan Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,126 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.3% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after buying an additional 2,757,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,225,773,000 after buying an additional 206,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,844,732 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,028,420,000 after buying an additional 1,320,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $274.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

