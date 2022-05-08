Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Holdings Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cannae by 89.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Cannae during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cannae by 3,249.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cannae alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

NYSE:CNNE opened at $21.51 on Friday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.31.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Cannae had a negative net margin of 38.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Cannae news, Director Barry B. Moullet acquired 2,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $51,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.40 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,230 and sold 1,198,830 shares valued at $16,257,595. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cannae Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.