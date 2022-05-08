Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Celsius by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 211.38 and a beta of 1.95. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $110.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.71.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.09 million. Celsius had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

