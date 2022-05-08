CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,079 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,597,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,158,000 after purchasing an additional 766,800 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,860,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,752,000 after buying an additional 85,374 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,603,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,776,000 after buying an additional 168,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,369,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,368,000 after buying an additional 288,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,709,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,010,000 after acquiring an additional 363,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

GPK stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.04. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

