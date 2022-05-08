CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires New Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,969,000 after acquiring an additional 65,527 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 34.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,145,000 after acquiring an additional 159,157 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on KNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.33.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total transaction of $924,314.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $210.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.69. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $245.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile (Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.