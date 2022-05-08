CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 456,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,365,000 after buying an additional 14,840 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 11.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 202,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 27.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 514.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 139,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

DEI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

DEI opened at $29.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.84. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $238.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.76 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 254.55%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

