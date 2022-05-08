CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,718 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NOV were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in NOV by 65.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 13,428 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in NOV during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 36.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the third quarter worth $132,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.54 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.67%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

