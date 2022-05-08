CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 24.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

OI stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

About O-I Glass (Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.