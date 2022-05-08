CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 435 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 1,369.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1,544.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.31. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.44.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $664.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

About Stericycle (Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.