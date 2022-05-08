CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 93 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Primerica were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Primerica in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1,204.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRI. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Primerica from $159.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Primerica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.29.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $115.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.35. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.40 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.12.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $691.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.25 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

