CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys New Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Rayonier by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

RYN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of RYN opened at $39.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average of $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $45.87.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Rayonier had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

In related news, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $77,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $59,654.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier (Get Rating)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.