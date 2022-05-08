CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys New Shares in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in CMC Materials by 6,676.6% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 338,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,846,000 after acquiring an additional 333,296 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CMC Materials by 337.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

CCMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. CL King lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.13.

CMC Materials stock opened at $180.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.14. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $197.00.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

