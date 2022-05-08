CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 2,641 Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 118,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $262,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:FELE opened at $70.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.03. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $96.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 23.71%.
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
