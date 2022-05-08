CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Exelixis by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $154,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 273,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,283,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $103,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,229 shares of company stock worth $2,942,516 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $21.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.74.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

