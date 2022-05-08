CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in nCino were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in nCino by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,029,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,767,000 after purchasing an additional 931,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in nCino by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,799,000 after purchasing an additional 270,317 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,581,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in nCino by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,934,000 after purchasing an additional 495,838 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $425,348.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 920,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,182,750.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $2,542,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,772,661.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.35 and a beta of 0.89.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

