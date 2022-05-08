CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Woodward were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Woodward by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 7,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.89.

Woodward stock opened at $104.25 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.98.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

