CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,628 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,330,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,652,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,195,000 after buying an additional 397,333 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,153,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,016,000 after buying an additional 670,196 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,993,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,655,000 after buying an additional 528,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,717,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,449,000 after buying an additional 277,008 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWO stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.66.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.67% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 183.78%.

TWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

