CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth about $1,213,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Shares of ROLL opened at $167.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.03. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.77 and a beta of 1.35.

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $1,135,521.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,261.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings Company Profile (Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.