CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $241,000 Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Timken were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Timken in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Timken by 3,294.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 9.7% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.10.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average of $66.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $55.32 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.45. Timken had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Timken Profile (Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.