CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $242,000 Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,874 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,825,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,643 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,184,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,060,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,778,000 after purchasing an additional 156,562 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,932,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,232,000 after purchasing an additional 210,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,759,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,425,000 after buying an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $39.67 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.72.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.97 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABCB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

