CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $243,000 Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 416.3% in the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,855,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,312 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth about $37,098,000. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at about $36,061,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 151.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,282,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,320,000 after buying an additional 772,047 shares during the period. Finally, Calixto Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at about $16,146,000. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Shares of ZTO opened at $25.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion and a PE ratio of 28.37. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $34.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.28.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

