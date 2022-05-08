CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $251,000 Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,251,000 after purchasing an additional 73,782 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 135.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 4,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $393,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $136,966.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,097,633.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,362 shares of company stock worth $4,778,997. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $83.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.02. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.18.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.67.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

