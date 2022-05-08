CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $258,000 Stock Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,445 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $101,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $86.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.94 and a 200-day moving average of $101.37. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $120.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.68). BOK Financial had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 9.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $107.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

