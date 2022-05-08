CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $683,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,693,000 after buying an additional 1,093,275 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 246,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 13,378 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $1,368,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE ARI opened at $12.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.25. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 66.05 and a current ratio of 66.05.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 70.24% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.13%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

