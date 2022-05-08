CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Crane were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crane by 296.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Crane by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $15,416,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CR opened at $96.00 on Friday. Crane Co. has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.88.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

