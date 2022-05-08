CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $239,000 in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NMIH. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,253,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,320,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,285,000 after acquiring an additional 455,000 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,898,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NMI by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,391,000 after buying an additional 155,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NMI during the 3rd quarter worth $2,720,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMIH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NMI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.08.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.51. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.70 million. NMI had a net margin of 49.45% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $1,786,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

