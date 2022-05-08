CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $242,000 in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000.

NYSE TRNO opened at $67.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.83. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 39.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 110.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRNO. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.57.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

