CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $251,000 in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 12,197 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 829,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,152,000 after acquiring an additional 117,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,699,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,480,000 after acquiring an additional 142,556 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $500,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,139,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,915 shares in the company, valued at $50,913,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,992. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.75 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.00.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 48.79%. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.