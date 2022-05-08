CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $253,000 in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,184 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,481,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AAON by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,005,000 after buying an additional 450,119 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in AAON by 5,472.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 287,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,703,000 after buying an additional 282,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AAON by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,375,000 after buying an additional 130,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in AAON by 370.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 53,895 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAON stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day moving average of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 0.73. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sidoti upgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

In related news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

AAON Profile (Get Rating)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

