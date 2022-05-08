CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New $233,000 Investment in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. Battery Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth $759,925,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth $88,411,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth $54,340,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth $44,648,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth $41,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

AMPL opened at $16.82 on Friday. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $87.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.86.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. The firm’s revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMPL shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

In other news, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $341,827.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,824,999 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $34,912,230.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,563,748 shares of company stock worth $49,947,941 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

