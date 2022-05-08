CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New $241,000 Investment in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 824,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,066,000 after purchasing an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 650,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 612,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,173,000 after acquiring an additional 50,723 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 520,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,771,000 after acquiring an additional 28,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 425,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,289,000 after acquiring an additional 15,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $96.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.69. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.08.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.84 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DORM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Dorman Products Profile (Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.