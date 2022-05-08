CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New $247,000 Investment in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 666.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CC opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.86.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 22.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CC shares. StockNews.com raised Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

In related news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 14,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $581,495.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,249 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $293,004.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,055.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 218,775 shares of company stock worth $8,804,315. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

