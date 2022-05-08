CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New $250,000 Investment in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $105.34 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $102.20 and a one year high of $141.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.21.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.51. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $58,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

