CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New $259,000 Investment in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWY. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $66.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $64.83 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.19.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

