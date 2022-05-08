CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 147,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 34,652 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.10.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.87 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.31%. Green Dot’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,410 shares of company stock worth $149,223. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDOT. Barclays lowered their price target on Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.63.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

