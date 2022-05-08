CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,524,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $540,288,000 after acquiring an additional 29,676 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,510,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $156,422,000 after acquiring an additional 117,795 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,340,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,206,000 after acquiring an additional 47,320 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

MMSI stock opened at $62.21 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.06, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.30.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merit Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.