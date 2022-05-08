CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average of $53.92. SPX Co. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $68.24.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.90 million. SPX had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

