CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.16.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

