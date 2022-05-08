CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 262 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 315,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 54,994 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 612,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after buying an additional 232,123 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

In related news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HOG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $38.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.11. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Harley-Davidson Profile (Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.