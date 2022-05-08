CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 362 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Celsius were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Celsius by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 702,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,296,000 after buying an additional 554,872 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,910,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Celsius by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,900,000 after buying an additional 341,852 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,478,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 549,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,472,000 after buying an additional 208,602 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celsius stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.38 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.71. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $110.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.09 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

