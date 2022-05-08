CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 478 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,743 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $822,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.02. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $54.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.14.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. The company had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barrington Research downgraded CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

