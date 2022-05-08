CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 667 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,250,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Green Plains by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 102,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 43,147 shares during the period.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average of $33.46. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.59.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $781.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.25 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.10.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

