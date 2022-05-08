CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases New Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 29.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 5.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,793,000 after buying an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 7.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $79.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.80. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.09 and a 52-week high of $95.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $319,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,069,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

