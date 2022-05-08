CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1,425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 362.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

THO opened at $82.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $148.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.87.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.40%.

THO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.91.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.