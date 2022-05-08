CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCC opened at $76.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $85.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.01.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.66. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 58.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.62 per share. This represents a $10.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.78%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.20%.

Several research firms have commented on BCC. DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $311,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $373,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

